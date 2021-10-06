AS Monaco set Aurelien Tchouameni asking price

Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco has been attracting plenty of attention in England and Italy.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who can also play further up the pitch if needed and already has three caps as a senior France international, came through the youth ranks at Bordeaux, and moved to Monaco in 2020 for a reported fee of €18 million. Now, however, Monaco demand twice that amount to let him leave the Stade Louis II, according to Calciomercato.

Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool are all apparently monitoring the situation surrounding the youngster whose contract with the Ligue 1 side has almost three years left to run.