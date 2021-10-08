“Let’s see what happens” – Paul Pogba uncertain about future

Paul Pogba is well in his last year of contract at Manchester United, and the possibility of him leaving Old Trafford as a free agent next summer is looming bigger every day while everybody at the club waits for him to make his mind up.

The French midfielder has been linked with a number of European heavyweights, but none more so than Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez sees him as a suitable part of his plan to rebuild the era of the ‘Galacticos’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On the other hand, there have been reports claiming the 28-year-old was leaning closer to signing a new contract at United and staying put, apparently having been convinced of their ambitions through the big signings made in the summer; Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and most notably, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But speaking to Sportmediaset after France’s triumph over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, Pogba said his future wasn’t close to being decided at all.

“I always speak to my former team-mates, such as Paulo [Dybala].

“I’m in Manchester, I still have a year left on my contract and then we’ll see. I want to finish the season strongly and then we’ll see what happens.”

He also said he was happy during his four-year spell at Juventus, prior to the move to Manchester United in 2016.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s representative, spoke to Italian television RaiSport on the subject last month, and said the midfielder’s return to Turin was a real possibility, but it would depend on many factors, Juventus not least.