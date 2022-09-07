BREAKING: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have confirmed that they’ve parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel,” the official statement reads.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Chelsea have indeed started the 2022/23 season in an underwhelming way, picking up 10 points from six matches played, some of which included disappointing defeats to sides the Blues were expected to beat without major difficulties. But the drop that appears to have caused the overflow was the 1-0 loss Chelsea suffered at hands of Dinamo in Zagreb in the opening round of the Champions League campaign on Tuesday evening.

Tuchel’s reign at Stamford Bridge began in January 2021, following the departure of club legend Frank Lampard, and his impact was swift as the results began improving straight away and the season ended with the Champions League trophy in their cabinet. Chelsea were also a part of the title race in the Premier League for a while last season, but towards the end the gap to the leading duo of Manchester City and Liverpool became too big for any realistic hope of overtaking either.