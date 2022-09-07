Jamal Musiala plays down Bayern exit talk

Talking to German outlet Bild, Jamal Musiala has played down the rumours mentioning him in the context of a departure from Bayern Munich.

There has been talk of interest in his talents coming from the Premier League and the 19-year-old attacking midfielder hasn’t ruled anything out in the long-term, but his words quite obviously suggest he has no intention of leaving the Bundesliga champions in the near future.

“Many factors come together to decide if I play the whole career at Bayern,” he said.

“I’m very happy at Bayern. You never know what will happen in 6 or 7 years. The Premier League is a really strong league and many stars go there, but I don’t know… I am at Bayern at the moment, a super top club.”

Since the start of the season, Musiala has had four goal involvements (three goals, one assist) in four Bundesliga matches.