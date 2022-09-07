Bayern Munich to move for Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane next summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the perpetual Bundesliga champions have urged Kane to put the signing of new Spurs contract on hold for the time being, in order to make the potential transfer to Germany easier to complete, should it come to that at the end of the season.

Bayern did what they could to keep Robert Lewandowski at the club, but the Poland international was adamant about leaving the Allianz Arena this year, and with just a year remaining on his contract, they eventually accepted Barcelona’s reported offer of €50 million to let him move to the Camp Nou. The hope was that the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool would be sufficient to plug the gap, even though the Senegal captain isn’t a designated striker like Lewandowski.

The season started well for the Bavarians, with three comfortable triumphs on the trot, but then the points started getting away as Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin took one apiece from the defending champions. It seems the lack of a star striker in the team is taking its toll and the relevant people at the club have started making plans for resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, Manchester City pushed really hard to sign Kane last year and failed as Spurs held their ground. Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola’s side went on to win the Premier League again and have since brought in Erling Haaland, who has so far netted 10 goals in just six league matches.

As for Kane, his contract with Spurs will have a year left to run at the end of this season, and that surely makes a potential swoop seem like a doable task for Bayern.