West Ham and Burnley in Tarkowski tussle

West Ham United are locked in negotiations with Burnley over defender James Tarkowski, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers are intent on strengthening their back line and see the powerful centre-back as an ideal candidate, but the two clubs are far from each other in terms of the valuation of the player.

West Ham’s initial bid of around £27 million was rejected instantly. Tarkowski has been a stalwart of a very strong Burnley defence alongside Ben Mee, and the Clarets aren’t willing to let him go cheap with his contract set to run for two more years. Their valuation of the 27-year-old two-time England international apparently stands at £50m, which means the Hammers will have to almost double their initial offer if they intend to sign him this summer.