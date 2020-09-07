CONFIRMED: Everton sign James Rodriguez

Everton have completed and confirmed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

The attacking midfielder was out of favour at Real practically all the time under Zinedine Zidane, who prefers a 4-3-3 shape for his team with no place for a classic number 10. He spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich, between the summers of 2017 and 2019, at the end of which the Bavarians opted not to trigger the option to make the deal permanent for €42 million. Real had reportedly been trying to sell him ever since.

The 29-year-old Colombia international now joins Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to Madrid in the first place. He has signed a two-year deal with the Toffees, with the club having an option of a third.