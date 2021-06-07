PSG president rules out Mbappe departure

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe have been dealt a heavy blow. Paris Saint-Germain will not be selling the 22-year-old French forward this summer, and they won’t allow him to leave for free next summer either, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it perfectly clear.

Real are desperate to add top quality to their attacking ranks. That’s nothing new when it comes to Los Blancos, who, alongside arch-rivals Barcelona, have always spent huge amounts of money to sign top forwards and maintain the reputation of ‘a club every player dreams of playing for’.

However, PSG have flexed their financial muscles towards the Spanish giants before, most notably when they paid the still-holding world record fee of €222 million to prize away Neymar from Barcelona in 2017. They dealt another slap across the face of the Catalans a few days ago when they doubled Barcelona’s contract offer to Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, soon to be a free agent, and convinced him to come to the French captal rather than the Camp Nou.

The links between Real and Mbappe have persisted for a long time now, but it seems PSG are finally putting their foot down.

“I will be clear,” Al-Khelaifi told L’Equipe. “Mbappe is going to stay in Paris.

“We will never sell I’m and he will never leave on a free. Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today?”

The only problem PSG are facing on that front is that Mbappe’s current contract expires next year. However, Al-Khelaifi has an answer to that as well.

“All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract]. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital.”