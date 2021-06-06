Manchester United closing in on Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are getting closer to completing a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, according to The Athletic.

United’s interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back goes a while back. The deal for him to move to Old Trafford was reportedly very close in January, when his 10-match ban for alleged betting offences sent the whole business down the drain.

Trippier signed a three-year deal upon his arrival to the Spanish capital in 2019, which means he is about to enter its final 12 months. Reports coming from Spain suggest he is happy at the Wanda Metropolitano, and that Atletico aren’t interested in a sale.

However, it seems the 30-year-old England international, who was born in Bury and spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester City, is keen to return to the north-west of England and he has already started looking for a suitable house in Manchester. Atletico are indeed open to a sale, being extremely reluctant to risk losing his services for free next year, and the talks between the two clubs are already in an advanced stage.

As for the fee, some sources say that the sum of £10 million is being discussed. That, however, does seem very low for a player of such experience and quality.

Meanwhile, United are also believed to be closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Both Trippier and Sancho are currently away on international duty with England, who face Romania in a friendly later today (Sunday), with their Euro opener against Croatia to come a week later.