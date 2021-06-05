PSG enter Wijnaldum race

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this month. The Merseysiders tried throughout the season to convince Wijnaldum to sign a new deal, but no agreement has been reached. He’s been heavily tipped to join Barcelona, coached by Ronald Koeman with whom Wijnaldum worked as a Netherlands international. The Catalans have already completed the signings of forward Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City, both on free transfers as they strive to rebuild the team with minimal investment.

However, PSG have stepped into the fray and presented Wijnaldum with an extremely lucrative offer, which Barcelona apparently cannot match in the current financial circumstances.

Wijnaldum has spent five extremely successful years at Anfield, winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA World Cup and the Premier League. He has been the most consistent part of everything Jurgen Klopp’s team achieved since he arrived from Newcastle in 2016, with 237 appearances in all competitions. He was the only Liverpool player to appear in all 38 league games in 2020-21, starting 34 times. His availability is arguably matched by his versatility – though a central midfielder by trade, he has played in any midfield role imaginable, as well as a centre-back, on either attacking flank, and the ‘false nine’ role.

At the moment, Wijnaldum is away on international duty. Barcelona have apparently put their medical team on alert, ready to travel to the Netherlands camp to perform the necessary tests ahead of the proposed move, but the player is yet to make his decision in light of the offer from PSG.