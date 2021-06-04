Manchester United press on with Sancho talks

Manchester United are pressing on with the talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Laurie Whitwell reports for The Athletic.

United’s interest in the 21-year-old winger goes back to last summer, when they made their move too late in the transfer window for Dortmund to consider the offer which was also reportedly well below the asking price of €120 million (£110m).

This time around, there seems to be a willingness on both sides to get the deal done. The window hasn’t even started yet, which means Dortmund would have plenty of time to identify and secure a replacement for the England international.

However, there is still a significant gap in the respective valuations of the player from the two clubs. Initially believed to be ready to accept around £80m in total, the Bundesliga side now insist on that amount being set for the guaranteed part of the fee, with another £20m to come on top of that in the form of several achievable add-ons.

Nonetheless, at Old Trafford they’re increasingly confident that an agreement will be found and that Sancho will be a Manchester United player next season.

Having scored 16 and assisted 20 goals in 2020-21 and helped Dortmund secure a Champions League spot, Sancho is currently away on international duty as Gareth Southgate’s England prepare for their Euro opener where they will face Croatia on June 13th. They play Scotland five days later and the Czech Republic on June 22nd.

United would like to have the business wrapped up before the tournament starts next week, but they recognize that would be extremely difficult right now.