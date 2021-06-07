Marko Grujic wanted in Germany and Italy

Liverpool’s Marko Grujic has attracted a lot of interest through his fine performances on loan with FC Porto in 2020-21. The Serbia international is under contract with the Merseysiders until the summer of 2023, but he has never been able to establish himself as an important member of the squad under Jurgen Klopp.

With Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly on his way to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, Liverpool will attempt to sell off some of those who are deemed surplus to requirements in order to raise some of the funds necessary to secure a worthy replacement for the experienced Dutchman.

Apart from Porto, who want to keep Grujic permanently, clubs from both Italy and Germany have been in contact with Liverpool over the 25-year-old midfielder.