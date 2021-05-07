Dortmund to accept £80m for Sancho but nothing under £150m for Haaland

Borussia Dortmund might be willing to allow Jadon Sancho to leave this summer, two years before his contract expires, for a fee of £80 million, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The winger was a subject of strong interest from Manchester United last year, but the Europa League finalists apparently made their move long after the deadline Dortmund had set for a potential deal to be agreed, and they never offered anywhere near the €120 million the Bundesliga club insisted on at the time.

More recently, however, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc openly stated that the club had a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Sancho over a potential transfer this summer, but only providing certain conditions are met. Those conditions more than likely relate once more to a potential transfer fee and the time frame for its completion.

But this time it seems Dortmund would accept a significantly lower sum for the services of the 21-year-old England international. Manchester United are apparently still interested, as are three more clubs. The only condition Sancho is known to have set towards his potential destination at this point is that he wants to play in the Champions League next term.

On the other hand, they’ve insisted throughout the season that they have no intention of parting ways with Erling Haaland, whose superb goalscoring record continues to attract attention from all the top clubs around Europe.

It is believed that an offer of £150m or more would force them to reconsider their position, but anything less than that would be dismissed without a second’s thought.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain suggest Real Madrid have a plan to unite Haaland with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu by the summer of 2022. The preferred order of business for them would be to sign the Frenchman this year and activate Haaland’s reported €75m release clause which kicks in at the end of next season, but if Paris Saint-Germain refuse to sell Mbappe now, they would move for Haaland first and wait to sign Mbappe as a free agent when his contract expires in 2022.