Manchester City consider keeping Fernandinho

Manchester City are reportedly considering offering Fernandinho a contract extension, even though they had no intention of doing so until recently.

The Brazilian midfielder, who turned 36 on Tuesday as City secured their first-ever involvement in the Champions League final, has been of vital importance to all the successes the Premier League leaders have achieved in the last decade, be it under Manuel Pellegrini or Pep Guardiola. Having arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, he has so far made 347 appearances for the sky-blues in all competitions, helping them win three Premier League titles and get on the verge of the fifth, the 2019 FA Cup and no less than six League Cup trophies.

The Daily Mail report that City could, in the case he decides to retire when his current deal expires in less than two months, offer him an off-pitch position within their youth ranks.