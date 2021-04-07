West Ham will try for permanent Lingard move

Sky Sports report that West Ham United will do whatever they can to sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis when his loan from Manchester United expires at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had absolutely no place in plans of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had only made two Carabao Cup appearances in 2020-21 for his parent club, before finally leaving to get some game-time at the London Stadium in January. Since then, he has netted six and assisted four more goals in just eight Premier League games for the Hammers. Further more,, his excellent performances earned him an England recall for the recently ended international break, and it seems there could be a place for him in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming European Championship.

The loan deal between the two clubs does not include a pre-arranged option to buy, which means that West Ham would have to get Manchester United back to the negotiating table to thrash out fresh terms for a permanent deal. However, unless some sort of miracle occurs and the 28-year-old signs a new contract at Old Trafford, United will most likely be quite open to a sale, given that his current deal there will be entering its final 12 months in the summer.

Back in February, West Ham boss David Moyes openly spoke about the possibility of signing Lingard permanently. He said the upcoming few months and the remaining part of the season would be a great opportunity for both the club and the player to get acquainted with each other and see where they are in the summer.