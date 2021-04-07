Kevin De Bruyne signs new Manchester City contract

Manchester City may have been worried about the future of Kevin De Bruyne during the troubles of last summer, when UEFA had announced suspending the club from European competitions for two years, and the attacking midfielder openly expressed doubts about staying at the club if the ban was upheld, but the Court of Arbitration for Sports overturned the decision and City are, of course, back in the Champions League.

With that worry laid to rest, it seems that there weren’t any obstacles left to De Bruyne to recommit his future to the club, and he has now signed a new deal set to keep him at the Etihad until 2025.