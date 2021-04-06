Roma eyeing potential Dzeko replacements

AS Roma are reportedly considering potential long-term replacements for Edin Dzeko, with five names on their shortlist. That is according to Calciomercato, who claim that the stay of the 35-year-old former Manchester City striker at the Stadio Olimpico will end this summer, even though his contract doesn’t expire for another 12 months.

Apparently, the first name on the list is Olivier Giroud, though with the Chelsea man being just one year younger than Dzeko, they could move for Luka Jovic, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid, Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, or Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad.

The last name on the list is Dusan Vlahovic, 21, who has been on fire for both Fiorentina and Serbia lately.