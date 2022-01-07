CONFIRMED: Philippe Coutinho agrees Aston Villa loan

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season with an option to buy, the Premier League club have officially confirmed.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who played with Coutinho at Liverpool for two and a half years, was reportedly keen to get his former teammate in his ranks, and the club were obviously willing to back his idea completely.

The 29-year-old Brazilian playmaker remains Barcelona’s most expensive signing ever, having joined for a fee worth up to €160 million in January 2018, and as such, he has completely failed to justify the money spent on acquiring his services. He’ll likely need some time to adjust to the pace of the Premier League again, but his move back to England might eventually prove the right way to try and get his career back on track.