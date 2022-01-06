Newcastle and Atletico reach Trippier agreement

Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement over the transfer of Kieran Trippier from the Spanish capital to the North-East of England, according to numerous sources. Trippier already arrived to his homeland on Wednesday to undergo his medical at the Newcastle training ground.

The deal, apparently worth an initial fee of £12 million with add-ons to come on top of that, will be the first arrival to the club since the takeover by the Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund and the appointment of Eddie Howe as the manager. The former Bournemouth boss was said to be the man behind the idea of signing Trippier in the first place.

The 31-year-old right-back spent four years at Tottenham Hotspur, helping them reach the 2019 Champions League final, before leaving to join Atletico that summer. From there, he went on to make a total of 86 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s team, registering 11 assists and playing an important role in their run to the La Liga title last season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still second from the wrong end of the Premier League table, and it seems a bitter struggle to avoid relegation lies ahead of Howe’s team. Trippier’s arrival should be of great help to their cause, not least in terms of direct on-pitch contribution, but also in terms of potentially triggering more signings this month.

Among others, the Magpies have been credited with interest in Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, who reportedly wants to return to the Premier League three years after leaving Liverpool.