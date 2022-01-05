Aston Villa contact Coutinho agent

Aston Villa are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona for the second half of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano, and with that in mind, they’ve made contact with Kia Joorabchian, his representative.

Romano wrote the report for The Guardian, saying the Brazilian playmaker was ready to leave the Camp Nou, and Villa are believed to be one of three suitors keen on acquiring his services.

For Coutinho, a move to Aston Villa would obviously mean a reunion with Steven Gerrard. The pair of them played together at Liverpool for two and a half years, from Coutinho’s arrival from Inter Milan in January 2013, to Gerrard’s departure in the summer of 2015. Coutinho remained at Anfield for two and a half years more, eventually doing his best to force a move to Barcelona.

However, his time with the Catalan club hasn’t been nearly as successful as he would’ve hoped, and he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he won the treble – the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. But the Bavarians eventually opted against making the deal permanent, and he was sent back to Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Gerrard believes he can help his former teammate rediscover his Premier League form – at the time of his departure from Liverpool, Coutinho was widely considered one of the best players in the English top flight. The Villa hierarchy are expected to back Gerrard on this one, having sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100 million last summer.

Coutinho has now entered the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona, and the La Liga side are believed to be desperate to find a buyer before his market value deteriorates any further.