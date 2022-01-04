West Ham in ‘Gabigol’ talks

West Ham are in talks to sign Gabriel Barbosa, nicknamed ‘Gabigol’, from Brazilian side Flamengo, according to Sky Sports.

The striker rose through the ranks at Santos, before making his way to Inter Milan in 2016. It didn’t work out for him with the Nerazzurri and he was shipped out on numerous loans, with the likes of Benfica, Santos again, and eventually Flamengo, before his transfer there was made permanent in 2020.

‘Gabigol’, who has five goals in 17 appearances as a senior Brazil international, is believed to be impressed with the job manager David Moyes has done at West Ham, and he’s been following the Hammers closely this season.