Liverpool and Porto deny Luis Diaz talks

Both Liverpool and FC Porto have dismissed the rumours recently thrown out by a number of outlets that they were deep in talks over a proposed transfer of Luis Diaz, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, as well as The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, James Pearce.

Much has been said about Liverpool’s need for attacking reinforcements, with the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all in the final 18 months of their contracts. Further more, Firmino has already turned 30, while Mane and Salah will get there later this year.

Liverpool faced Porto and Diaz twice in the Champions League group stage this season, and Romano says the Colombian winger was scouted several times more. Pearce adds that his talent is held in high regard at Anfield, but both journalists claim to have been told by sources at the two clubs that no talks over a potential deal were afoot.

Liverpool and Porto sources deny contacts/talks over Luis Díaz move in January. There’s no proposal to discuss, as things stand. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Liverpool sent their scout to follow Díaz five times last year but there’s no negotiation now. 🇪🇬 Current priority: Mo Salah new deal. pic.twitter.com/eGOnrAjOGI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2022

Liverpool’s current priority is, of course, to negotiate a new contract with Salah, who unsurprisingly tops the Premier League goalscoring chart with 16 strikes from 20 matches at the moment. Mane is reportedly the next in line on that front, and it remains to be seen what happens with Firmino, whose regular place in the starting XI is already under threat from the emergence of Diogo Jota.

Diaz, who turns 25 next week, started his football journey at Barranquilla FC in his homeland and spent two years with Junior FC, before heading across the Atlantic to join Porto for just over €7 million in 2019. The release clause in his current contract, which expires in 2024, is believed to stand at €80 million, which is deemed far too much at Anfield given he’d be set for a backup role initially. Pearce says Liverpool value his services at around half that amount.