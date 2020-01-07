Inter Milan Confirm Interest In Signing Christian Eriksen

Embed from Getty Images

Christian Eriksen is one of the biggest names that could be available during the current January transfer window, as he only as six months left in his current Tottenham deal. In fact, the Denmark international is free to speak with foreign teams right now.

One of the team that has expressed more interest in acquiring the former Ajax star are Inter Milan. The team’s chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed they are keen, but he also confirmed the team has not made contact with Tottenham.

According to a report from Sky Italia, Inter are one of several clubs to have contacted Eriksen’s representatives about his future. But there have not been any notable advances from either side yet.

“Often important players are offered to us. Eriksen is an excellent player whose contract expires in June and we have had no contact with Tottenham. I still believe that there are many teams interested in him and we have not started any kind of negotiations”, Marotta said.

Eriksen said in the summer he was ready to leave Spurs and “try something new” but that “any move would have to be a step up”. The Dane has made 29 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring seven goals.