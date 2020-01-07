Gossip Column: Lemar, Rafael, Giroud, Eriksen, Bentaleb, Dabbur, and more…

Tuesday, 7th January 2020

Former Manchester United right-back Rafael da Silva has been linked with a potential Premier League return. He has been offered to both Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports

Rafael might not be the only player that could arrive at Selhurst Park, however, as Nabil Bentaleb continues to seek an exit from Schalke 04 and The Eagles are keen to sign him if the chance arises.

Get Football News

There have been talks of a potential swap between Manchester United and Leicester City involving Jesse Lingard and James Maddison. However, manager Brendan Rodgers said the playmaker is staying at The Foxes during the current transfer window.

Team Talk

Barcelona will try to bolster their midfield by the time Sergio Busquets decides to retire. They have set their sights in Palmeiras‘ 21-year-old prospect Matheus Fernandes.

Mundo Deportivo

Hoffenheim have bolstered their attack with the arrival of Munas Dabbur, who comes from Sevilla.

MARCA

Olivier Giroud remains linked with a move to Inter Milan, but the Serie A side has not held talks with Chelsea over a potential move for the striker since Christmas.

Sky Sports

Inter have also denied making a January approach for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, whose deal runs out at the end of the current season.

Bleacher Report

Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said the Uruguay international is going to leave the club during January.

MARCA

Thomas Lemar could be on his way out of Atletico, and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the former Monaco star.

Mundo Deportivo