Arsenal Making Jerome Boateng Enquiries

Arsenal are in dire need of boosting their defensive line, and they have identified Jerome Boateng as their top target during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who can also play at full-back, is currently featuring for Bayern Munich but he wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter. Arsenal have offered him an escape route, although there are other hurdles to clear before he can complete a move to the Emirates Stadium.

For one, Boateng is not going to be let go for free. Bayern are reportedly looking to receive approximately £12.8m (€15m) in order to let the former Germany international depart the club. The 2014 World Cup winner has made more than 300 appearances for Bayern throughout his career, and he is said to be looking for new challenges.

Plus, it’s not certain that Arsenal are willing to spend that figure to sign Boateng. The Gunners already spent nearly £150m in transfer fees this summer, and they are not looking to spend a big chunk of their money during January.

However, the injury to Callum Chambers might force manager Mikel Arteta to look for experienced defensive reinforcements as soon as possible. The central defender has been ruled out for nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea.

Boateng would certainly fill a need for The Gunners. But are they willing to spend enough to sign him?