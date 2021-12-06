Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun in demand

There is plenty of interest in signing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun on loan for the second half of the season. According to a recent claim by football.london, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Swansea are among the clubs prepared to offer the young forward a chance to test himself in the Championship, while Saint-Etienne want to take him to France.

There was plenty of talk about the future of the 20-year-old last season, when there was a real chance he could leave the Gunners as a free agent, but he ended up signing a new four-year contract instead.

Balogun started the first Premier League match of the season for Arsenal, the 2-0 defeat away to Brentford, and made a substitute appearance in the loss to Chelsea the following week, but he hasn’t made the squad since. He did, however, play the final seven minutes of the win over Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup back in September.