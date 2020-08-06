Manchester United won’t be ‘bullied’ into Sancho deal

Manchester United are refusing to allow Borussia Dortmund to ‘bully’ them into completing a deal for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations over the winger for a while now, and while United believe the financial impacts of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic should be taken into account when setting the price, Dortmund simply refuse to budge on their €120 million valuation of the player.

Sancho joined Dortmund directly from Manchester City’s youth setup back in 2017 for just under €8 million, but since then he has developed into one of the hottest prospects of the game when it comes to the attacking flanks. This season he was directly involved in 40 goals (20 goals, 20 assists) in 44 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions – truly impressive numbers for a player of 20.

Nonetheless, United feel that things have changed in the transfer market since their big-money moves for the likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernanders. That, along with the fact that they are the only club to have officially contacted Dortmund over Sancho, makes them feel the fee shouldn’t be too high. The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have occasionally been reported to hold an interest, but none of them have followed up on that and the race is practically a one-horse one.

Apart from that, it seems that the 20-time English champions are planning for any contingency – they’ve reportedly already identified alternative targets in case they end up walking away from their pursuit of Sancho.