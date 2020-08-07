Aubameyang to sign new Arsenal deal

As exclusively reported by The Telegraph, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal and in that way end all speculation about his future.

Aubameyang’s current deal expires in 2021, and it was expected that Arsenal would look to sell this summer if he doesn’t put pen to paper soon in order to avoid losing a player of such quality on a free transfer. In that case, it’s fair say the Gabonese forward wouldn’t be short of options – Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all been credited with interest in his services.

However, it seems the situation is about to be resolved in a manner that would appeal to Arsenal fans, as well as head coach Mikel Arteta, the most. If the contract currently being drawn up doesn’t deviate too much from the positive talks held between the player and the club, he is expected to sign it.

The 32-year-old has demanded and apparently received assurances that the team would be invested in, apart from his wages rising to £250,000 per week.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signings of Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer and Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes for whom the Ligue 1 side demand €30 million (£27m). There are also links with Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Catalan club desperate to get him off their wage bill.

On the other hand, there are likely to be departures from the Emirates as well. While the club would obviously like to part ways with Mesut Ozil, there doesn’t appear to be any serious interest in the German – hardly surprising, bearing in mind that he currently earns £350,000 per week. Matteo Guendouzi, who has also fallen out of favour with Arteta, could indeed leave with some reports suggesting the possibility of a swap involving Coutinho.