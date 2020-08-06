Manchester City confirm signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth

Manchester City ended up not replacing Vincent Kompany after the experienced defender left the club last summer, and a long injury absence of Aymeric Laporte proved that to have been a big mistake.

That particular mistake was viewed by many as one of the main reasons Pep Guardiola’s team fell short in their attempt to defend the Premier League title which they won in previous two seasons, but now it seems they’ve learned their lesson.

City have completed and confirmed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth‚ in a deal reportedly worth around £41 million.

The 25-year-old centre-back played a total of 121 games in all competitions for the Cherries.