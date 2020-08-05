Liverpool in talks to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich

Liverpool are considering the possibility to sign Jamal Lewis from Norwich City and the talks are already underway. Melissa Reddy of the Independent and David Maddock of the Mirror are reasonably reliable journalists when it comes to matters concerning the recently crowned Premier League champions, and both of their reports agree on this one.

Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League, and Liverpool have a history of picking off quality players from clubs in that position. In 2015, they signed Danny Ings from Burnley; in 2016, Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle; in 2017 it was Andy Robertson from Hull City; in 2018 Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, and in 2019, Harvey Elliott from Fulham. Ings was heavily thwarted by injuries, Wijnaldum and Robertson certainly proved worthy additions and are now extremely important players in a world-class team, Shaqiri has done his job of providing a backup option very well, while time is still on the side of 17-year-old Elliott.

If there is one area where Liverpool appear thin at the moment, it is the left defensive flank with Robertson being the only recognized player for the role since Alberto Moreno left the club last summer. Experienced midfielder James Milner has been the go-to man for manager Jurgen Klopp whenever Robertson was unavailable or needed a break, with 19-year-old right-back Neco Williams also utilized on the left on one occasion.

Liverpool are prepared to part with a sum of £10 million to sign the 22-year-old from the Canaries, which seems a reasonable amount for both clubs. As for the player, it is believed he would jump at the chance of coming to Anfield and giving his best to challenge Robertson for the spot.