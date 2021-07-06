CONFIRMED: Paris Saint-Germain sign Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have completed and confirmed the signing of Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed on €60 million guaranteed to the Serie A champions, with €8m to come in easily achievable add-ons, and potentially €3m more in add-ons a bit more difficult to come to realization.

With the agreement reached and the medical completed, the 22-year-old right-back has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants, which means he is now set to remain at the Parc des Princes until the end of June, 2026.

PSG were reportedly interested in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin previously, but after they switched their attention to Hakimi and came near to wrapping the deal up, reports broke of Inter now looking into the possibility of signing Bellerin as a replacement.