CONFIRMED: Brighton and Hove Albion sign Enock Mwepu

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed and confirmed the signing of Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg on terms officially undisclosed.

The 23-year-old midfielder from Zambia has signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls and become their first acquisition of the summer transfer window, as they prepare for what will be their fifth consecutive season in the Premier League.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him,” manager Graham Potter said. “He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.”

A midfielder who generally prefers to play on the right, Mwepu is quite capable of performing as a central or defensive midfielder. Last season, he made a total of 45 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga champions, scoring 10 goals and assisting seven more.