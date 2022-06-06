William Saliba to stay at Arsenal next season

After spending a fantastic 2021/22 at Olympique Marseille, William Saliba says he will remain at Arsenal next season.

If so, it is a big moment in the career of the young defender, who is yet to play a single competitive match for the Gunners despite the fact that they signed him from LOSC Lille in 2019 for a reported fee of €30 million.

The 21-year-old just made his second senior appearance as a France international, coming on to replace the injured Raphael Varane in the 1-2 defeat to Denmark at the Stade de France.

“I will be back with Arsenal,” Saliba told French outlet Telefoot. “I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club.”