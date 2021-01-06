Georginio Wijnaldum: Liverpool contract talks at stalemate

There are different pieces of information coming from different sources when it comes to Liverpool’s attempts to tie Georginio Wijnaldum down to a new contract. What is certain at the moment is only that his current deal expires at the end of the season, that no agreement over a new one has been reached, and that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman made no secret of his wish to take his compatriot to Camp Nou.

The Mirror now report that the talks between the midfielder and Liverpool have come to an end, that Wijnaldum refused the offer on his table definitely and that he’s now set to depart this summer. Naturally, they see Barcelona as his most likely destination.

On the other hand, Sky Sports claim they’ve been told that the Mirror’s report is wide of the mark, which certainly wouldn’t be the first time it happened. Apparently, Wijnaldum is indeed reluctant to sign the contract on his table, but there has been no definite rejection and the talks are still ongoing, though they have reached a stalemate.

The 30-year-old has been a tremendously important player in the resurrection Liverpool have gone through since appointing Jurgen Klopp. He was one of the German’s first signings, and in the four and a half years he’s been at the club he has played 158 Premier League games so far, 142 of which have been starts – only Roberto Firmino has represented the Reds in the English top tier on more occasions in that time.

What Wijnaldum wants now are wages that reflect his obvious significance in the team. Liverpool, on the other hand, seem reluctant to offer such terms to a player who’s just gone over to the wrong side of 30.