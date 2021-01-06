Mesut Ozil in Fenerbahce talks

According to multiple sources, Mesut Ozil could soon leave Arsenal to join Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder has been completely frozen out of the squad by manager Mikel Arteta this season – the last season on his contract, and it seems practically certain that the 254 appearances in all competitions, in which he scored 44 goals and laid on 77 assists, will remain his final tally for the Gunners in the eight years with the club.

Reports in Turkey claim Ozil has rejected a lucrative offer from MLS side DC United and agreed to move to Fenerbahce, while The Athletic say the talks are ongoing but with no deal in place just yet.

They also say that it would be extremely complicated to do the transfer this month, which means Ozil is likely to see out his contract at the Emirates and move in the summer.