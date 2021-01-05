David Alaba: Liverpool in the race, Real still favourites

The race for the signature of David Alaba is now apparently in full flow. The Austrian defender almost certainly won’t be signing a new contract at Bayern Munich, and with his current one expiring at the end of the season, he will be heading for pastures new.

Reports in Spain recently claimed that Real Madrid were in pole position in this race, that they were confident of getting Alaba to choose the Spanish capital as his destination. Writing for The Guardian, journalist Fabrizio Romano agrees that Los Blancos are the favourites and adds that the talks between them and the player’s representatives are moving forward.

However, nothing has been signed at this point, and Alaba has given no guarantees to Real, despite it apparently being his ‘dream’ to play for the reigning La Liga champions. No less than five clubs have contacted Alaba’s representatives, hoping to swing the matter their way.

One of those clubs is Liverpool, with the Premier League champions keen to reinforce their defensive ranks with a player of proven quality, which Alaba certainly is. The Merseysiders have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for almost three months now and are likely to remain without them until the end of the season. If he moves to Anfield, Alaba would be reunited with midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who made that move last summer.

Real, for their part, see Alaba as the perfect candidate to become a long-term successor for Sergio Ramos, with their captain turning 35 in March.

Romano says there are no indication at the moment of a move happening in January. Alaba is quite open to staying at the Allianz Arena for the rest of the campaign, where he would be likely to add another Bundesliga title to the nine he’s already won.