Sancho form disturbed by United rumours – Dortmund CEO

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says the form of Jadon Sancho has been greatly affected by the rumours of a potential move to Manchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window, but he feels the winger is gradually getting back to his usual level.

“Jadon had probably already subconsciously prepared himself a little bit for a change,” Watzke told German magazine Kicker.

“I think he had at least thought about it so much that he lost his fluency. But I’ve felt he’s been trying very hard for weeks. Things will pick up again very quickly. He is still one of the greatest talents there is.”

Recent reports in England suggest United have cooled their interest in Sancho and are eyeing striker Erling Haaland instead.