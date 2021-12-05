Arsenal eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Lacazette replacement

Arsenal are apparently resigned to losing Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his current deal expires. The Frenchman’s departure, likely to coincide with that of Eddie Nketiah, would leave the Gunners notably short of options upfront, and to that end, according to the Mirror, they’re contemplating a move for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 24-year-old striker joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in 2016 for less than €2 million. Since then, he’s gone on to score 56 goals and produce 16 assists in 173 appearances in all competitions for the club, as well as score four goals in 11 caps as an England international.

If Arsenal do decide to push through with the transfer of Calvert-Lewin, the biggest obstacle they’ll likely be facing is the fact that his contract does not expire before the summer of 2025, which means Everton will probably demand an extremely high fee to relinquish his services. Apart from that, Toffees manager Rafa Benitez is adamant he will fight as hard as possible for the players he’s counting on to stay put for the long term, and there is no realistic reason to consider Calvert-Lewin as anything else but an absolutely crucial player.

Calvert-Lewin is currently on the sidelines, having suffered a fractured toe, and he hasn’t played since Everton’s 0-2 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion back in August. In that time, his teammates have played 11 Premier League matches and have so far won only once.

Arsenal will be aware of the difficulties of signing this particular player, so if they are indeed interested, it must mean they are ready to deal with them.