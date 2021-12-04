Liverpool maintain Raphinha interest

Liverpool are still very much interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United, a number of sources are reporting frequently. The latest talk on the subject comes from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who spoke to Liverpool fan blog Empire of the Kop.

“I want to mention a name we have already mentioned and that is Raphina, who now we have to consider as a top player,” Romano said.

“The [sale] clause in 80 million, which is something you can do, but then there is the salary, the commission and many other things around this deal and so it’s not going to be as easy as it seems.

“Talking about wingers, this is a player Liverpool really appreciates and I think he’s ready for the next step and so I see him having huge chances of going to a huge club next summer and so it could be an opportunity for Liverpool and let’s see what happens with Salah and Mane.”

Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are currently contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2023, and even though the club are said to be working hard on getting their main attacking stars to extend their commitment, there’s no escaping the fact that both will be turning 30 next year. Roberto Firmino has already had his 30th birthday, and it’s quite obvious that the Merseysiders need to be thinking about the future at this point.

This is where Raphinha, who turns 25 this month, would come in, and it is believed Brazil teammates Alisson Becker, Firmino and Fabinho would make him feel welcome at Anfield.