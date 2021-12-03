Arsenal contact Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in January, as are Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Gunners seem to have the edge at this point as, according to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, they’ve already made contact with the player’s representatives.

Primarily a winger who likes to attack down the right flank, Kulusevski boasts incredible versatility. He can attack from the left or through central areas as well, and the game knows of no midfield role he hasn’t performed admirably already, despite being no more than 21 years old.

Kulusevski took his first football steps with IF Brommapojkarna, and he left his homeland to join the Under-17 team at Atalanta. He rose through the ranks and earned first-team promotion at the Bergamo club, before heading out on a season-long loan to Parma. In the middle of the loan, Juventus bought off his contract and left him with Parma for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Since finally arriving in Turin in the summer of 2020, Kulusevski has scored eight goals and produced nine assists in 65 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions so far.

Asked about the interest of the two clubs from North London in Kulusevski, Di Marzio said the Serie A giants would want €35 million plus considerable add-ons to give up on his services. As has been said, Arsenal are the favourites, and at the moment the whole business depends on whether the Gunners are willing to pay the asking price.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently said the club would be ‘alert’ to potential squad improvements in the January transfer window.