Fiorentina set to complete Jonathan Ikone signing

Fiorentina are set to complete the agreement with Lille OSC in the next few days over signing Jonathan Ikone in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lille should receive an initial fee of €15 million and could earn more from the deal in the future, under the terms of a sell-on clause.

Fiorentina are planning to complete Jonathan Ikoné signing in the next few days. The agreement is at final stages for €15m to Lille – future sale percentage will also be included in the deal. #transfers Ikoné’s arrival in January is not linked with Dusan Vlahovic future. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2021

Ikone joined the Paris Saint-Germain academy back in 2010, when he was 12 years old. Six years later he made it to the first-team squad, but he was never given a proper chance there. He had two separate loan stints at Montpellier, and in 2018, he was sold to Lille for a reported fee of €5 million.

Since then, the winger has scored 16 and assisted further 25 goals in 146 appearances for his current club in all competitions so far. He has also earned four senior caps as a France international, which is saying something given the quality of the attacking players at Didier Deschamps’ disposal.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are apparently angry with Juventus and Arsenal, who have both contacted the representatives of their star striker, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international is reportedly being targeted by a number of clubs across Europe, and it seems the Gunners and the Old Lady are trying to get an early start in this matter.

Fiorentina president Commisso: “I don’t know if Juventus are able to sign Vlahovic in January. But I wanna say to Juventus or Arsenal that we [Fiorentina] are the ‘owners’ of Vlahovic. They should open talks with us – not with his agents”, he told @tutticonvocati. #Juve #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2021

Though it may seem that Fiorentina are bringing Ikone in as an added attacking presence to counter the effects of a possible departure of Vlahovic, Romano claims the two issues are completely unrelated.