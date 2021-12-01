Eddie Nketiah turns down Arsenal new contract offer

According to Sky Sports, Eddie Nketiah has dealt a huge blow to Arsenal’s hopes of keeping hold of him for the future by rejecting their latest contract offer. Apparently, his reasons are not of financial nature, but revolve around his worry about a lack of regular game-time in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The 22-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, which means he’ll be able to talk to clubs outside England about a potential free transfer from January 1st.

Having joined the Gunners’ Under-18 side in 2015 from the youth setup at Chelsea, Nketiah has scored 15 goals in 67 first-team appearances in an Arsenal shirt in all competitions.