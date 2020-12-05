Real Madrid step up Szoboszlai pursuit

As reported by German publication Bild (via AS), Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg in January.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has had 17 goal involvements – eight goals and nine assists – in all competitions for Salzburg this season so far, is reportedly on the radar of top clubs around Europe. He has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Juventus. Having the amount of interest in their target in mind, Real have apparently decided the time has come to act.

Szoboszlai is contracted to the Austrian Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2022. Salzburg have already had a hand in producing a number of players who went on to become stars, such as Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, and last but not least, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

It is widely believed that Szoboszlai is the next big thing to come from Salzburg, and the reported buyout clause of €25 million in his contract promises a bargain to any club which ends up signing him.

Real are apparently determined to be that club, and to that end, head coach Zinedine Zidane contacted the Hungary international by telephone a few days ago with the intention of convincing him to choose the Santiago Bernabeu as the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen whether Szoboszlai will accept such a proposal, or decide to go somewhere where he would be getting regular game-time without the kind of pressure that the white shirt of Real Madrid brings.