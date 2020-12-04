Maldini confident of Calhanoglu and Donnarumma signing new Milan contracts

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, Paolo Maldini has expressed strong confidence that both Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma will put pen to paper on new contracts with AC Milan soon.

Calhanoglu and Donnarumma are currently contracted only to the end of the season, which means both of them could start discussing a free transfer with potential suitors from next month. However, Maldini says there is no real rush.

There are appointments for meetings,” the former defender and 2006 World Cup winner said after Thursday’s 4-2 win over Celtic in the Europa League.

“It’s a continual process, none of the negotiations were ever really interrupted, it’s about finding the right moment to close a deal.”

Calhanoglu has recently been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, especially since the Premier League club’s well-documented pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho fell through at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Turkey international arrived to Milan from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago, and he’s gone on to wear the famous red-and-black shirt 144 times so far, scoring 28 goals and assisting his teammates 40 times.

Goalkeeper Donnarumma, on the other hand, already appeared close to leaving the San Siro once, back in 2017, but he ended up signing a lucrative four-year deal instead. He joined the Milan youth setup at the age of 14 and has been at the club ever since, making a total of 218 senior appearances so far, along with 22 international ones for Italy. It should be said that he is still only 21.