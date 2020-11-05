Dortmund chief Watzke hints at outgoing transfers

Borussia Dortmund were involved in a overdrawn transfer saga all through the summer as Manchester United pushed to sign Jadon Sancho. In the end, the two clubs couldn’t find an agreement with the Bundesliga club adamant about the price standing at €120 million and setting a deadline at August 10th for the move to be completed; United failed to meet either of these two demands.

Nonetheless, Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke to SportBild recently and dropped a few hints about potential outgoing deals in the near future. He mostly spoke about the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all clubs, and admitted that Dortmund will likely be forced to rely on sales to provide some income soon.

United were the only club to show serious interest in Sancho this summer, but next year, other potential suitors are expected to join the race for his signature.