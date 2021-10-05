Manchester United eye Franck Kessie

Manchester United are considering a move for AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, according to the Daily Mail.

Having added Jadon Sancho to their winger roster, Raphael Varane to strengthen the back line and Cristiano Ronaldo to improve their goal tally, United still appear to be missing a defence-minded midfielder to act as a natural successor to Nemanja Matic. Kessie is apparently among the options considered.

The 24-year-old Ivorian powerhouse is under contract with the Rossoneri until the summer of 2024, which means that any club intending to prize him away from the San Siro must be ready to pay a significant fee.

Kessie joined Milan from Atalanta on an initial two-year loan in 2017, and the move was made permanent upon its expiry. Since then, he’s gone on to represent the seven-time European champions on 191 occasions, scoring 30 goals and providing 15 assists.