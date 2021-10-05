Dusan Vlahovic rejects new Fiorentina contract

Dusan Vlahovic has turned down the offer to sign a new contract with Fiorentina, according to the owner of the Serie A club Rocco Commisso.

Commisso made a statement which was published on Fiorentina’s official website, for the purpose, as he explains, of keeping the fans in the loop on the latest developments regarding the future of the 21-year-old striker.

“When I arrived in Florence, I promised the fans that I would be up front with them and that I would never make promises that I couldn’t keep,” the statement reads.

“I would therefore like to update the Fiorentina fans on an issue that has been much talked and spoken about in recent months – the question of Dusan Vlahovic’s contract.

“As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club. We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

Commisso also says he had personally tried to find a solution to please both the player and his representatives, but his attempts were unsuccessful. Nonetheless, he expects Vlahovic to remain as professional as he has always been, with his current contract still having 21 months left to run.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with interest in the Serbia international with the future of Harry Kane still uncertain, though the outcome of the talks Commisso refers to is likely attract attention from top clubs across Europe.