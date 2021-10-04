Liverpool close in on 17-year-old Polish talent Kacper Kozlowski

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, the Polish youngster has been likened to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne by the press in his native country. Despite his tender age, he already boasts five caps as a senior Poland international, including the matches against Spain and Sweden at the European Championship earlier this year.

Liverpool have already started working on a deal, though they face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and AC Milan.

This term, the teenager has three goals and two assists in nine appearances in the Polish Ekstraklasa.