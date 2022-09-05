Liverpool discuss option to buy Arthur from Juventus further

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season. The deal is believed to include an option for the Merseysiders to make it permanent next summer for €37.5 million.

And while some believe manager Jurgen Klopp will take some impressing before he asks the club to trigger the option, Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have already asked Juventus if they could pay the amount in two installments. Further more, Arthur has apparently agreed personal terms with Liverpool on a long-term contract already, just in case the permanent transfer is agreed between the clubs at any point.

The 26-year-old Brazil international is yet to make his debut for Liverpool, but he was on the bench in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday, which ended goalless.