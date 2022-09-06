Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce compete for Nathan Redmond

As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Nathan Redmond is set to leave Southampton within the next 48 hours to head to Istanbul, where he should be joining Galatasaray, Besiktas or Fenerbahce.

The summer transfer window is, of course, closed in England, but in Turkey it’s open until this Thursday, which allows the three Super Lig giants to make their moves still. Southampton naturally won’t be able to sign a replacement for the departing player, but they are willing to allow him to leave out of respect for everything he’s done since arriving to St. Mary’s from Norwich City in 2016. In 195 matches in all competitions, Redmond has scored 21 goals for the club.

Redmond started out at Birmingham City, where he went through the academy ranks and having had a loan spell with Burton Albion as a teenager, he earned a place in the senior squad in the summer of 2011. Two years later, he made his way to Norwich for around €2.5 million. In march 2017, he made his England debut, but that remains his only international cap to date.

During the window within England, Everton made enquiries about Redmond’s availability, as did Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, none of those clubs took any concrete steps towards signing the 28-year-old winger, and when the window closed, the three Turkish clubs saw an opportunity to swoop in.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce have all submitted official offers, and Southampton are in what are though to be advanced talks with all three. Besiktas have already landed Dele Alli on loan from Everton, and they’re considered as the favourites in the Redmond race too.